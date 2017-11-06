Cross Country Places at State Meet

Warm and muggy temperatures at Old Settler’s Park couldn't keep the Southlake Carroll Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams from reaching the podium at this weekend's UIL Cross Country State Meet in Round Rock, Texas. With a team score of 94, the Dragon Boys finished in 2nd place to Conroe The Woodlands (88). Meanwhile, the Lady Dragons finished in third place with a team score of 130 behind impressive finishes from Keller (63) and Lewisville Hebron (122).

Head Cross Country Coach Justin Leonard said, “We are extremely proud of the performance and effort that our kids poured into their race today. The kids set a goal last year and put themselves in position to be at their best. It has been a great season and I’m honored to be a part of their journey and part of their lives.”



For the boys it was a repeat of last year’s state meet with the team coming away in 2nd place behind The Woodlands. Junior Jack Myers came in 13th overall; following right behind him was Jackson Felkins in 14th with Juan Arcila crossing the line in 16th. Connor Rutledge was next to finish in 23rd and Enzo Mortimer rounded out the scoring positions in 28th place. Vishnu Nair finished in 41st place and Drew Bliss took 82nd, completing the varsity team. Six of the runners met Elite Performance Standards with times of 16:30 or less.



The Lady Dragons in a very tight race placed 3rd with 130 points behind Lewisville Hebron (with 122 points) and ahead of Flower Mound (with 141 points.) Keller placed 1st overall. The girls’ team was led by Junior Sofia Santamaria in 17th, followed by Sarah McCabe in 26th, Cate Tracht in 27th, Angie Riera in 29th, and finishing out the scoring positions was Kate Reppeto in 31st. Lauren Esparza finished in 43rd and Cristina Canal came in 61st to complete the varsity team. All seven girls met Elite Performance Standards with times of 19:45 or less.



TEXAS 6A State Championship Results (for full results

).



Boys Girls

13th – Jack Myers (15:33) 17th – Sofia Santamaria (18:26)

14th – Jackson Felkins (15:36) 26th – Sarah McCabe (18:40)

16th – Juan Arcila (15:39) 27th – Cate Tracht (18:42)

23rd – Connor Rutledge (15:44) 29th – Angie Riera (18:43)

28th – Enzo Mortimer (15:52) 31st – Kate Reppeto (18:47)

41st – Vishnu Nair (16:09) 43rd – Lauren Esparza (19:13)

82nd – Drew Bliss (16:46) 61st – Cristina Canal (19:40)