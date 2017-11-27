Skip to main content

Dragons Feast on Eagles 33-15

Nov 27, 2017 11:39AM ● Published by Mike

Gallery: Dragons 33-15 victory over DeSoto 2017 [6 Images] Click any image to expand.

by Justin Thomas

Nov. 25 - Will Bowers dives for the end zone for a TD during a 33-15 win over the DeSoto Eagles in the Area round of the 2017 UIL Playoffs at the Ford Center in Frisco, TX. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Southlake Carroll’s football team is back in the regional round of the playoffs following a two-year hiatus. Hal Wasson’s team is peaking at the right time after upending reigning state champ DeSoto in the area round Saturday at The Ford Center (The Star) in Frisco.

After seeing their season come to a close in the 2016 area round against the Eagles, 48-30 (see recap here), the Dragons exacted their revenge on Saturday holding DeSoto off the scoreboard for nearly 40 consecutive minutes of game time in a 33-15 victory.

Carroll scored 26 consecutive points during the stretch and returns to the third round for the first time since 2014. 

Health plays a lot into a team’s psyche this time of year and pair of Dragons who missed multiple games played big in the win for Carroll. Running back TJ McDaniel spearheaded the offensive effort with 182 total yards and two touchdowns, including 130-yards rushing on 24 carries.
Defensively, Jake Fex notched a team-high 13 tackles for a Carroll defense that had five players record at least 10 takedowns. Dragon Pride Player of the Week Jacob Doddridge added 12 tackles of his own with two sacks, while Matt Thompson had 10 and forced the game’s lone turnover — an interception of DeSoto quarterback Courtney Douglas.

Douglas helmed a scoring drive on the opening possession for DeSoto as the Eagles took a 7-0 lead on a 19-yard touchdown run from Daryon Triche.
But it would be all Carroll from there as Bowers, McDaniel and company feasted on the Eagles defense.
 
McDaniel drew Carroll even when he hauled in a 37-yard scoring pass from Bowers with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter.

Bowers continued to supply the offense in the second quarter. His 5-yard touchdown dive gave Carroll its first lead of the game and later in the quarter the Dragons went in front by two scores when Bowers connected with RJ Mickens for a 34-yard score.

With Carroll in front, 20-7, at the half, the teams waged a scoreless third quarter, but the Dragons gained a commanding lead early in the fourth quarter on a 28-yard touchdown run with 6:53 remaining.

With the win, Carroll advances to the regional semifinals and will take on Arlington at 7 p.m. Saturday from The Ford Center at The Star.

Dragon Offensive Leaders:
Rushing: TJ McDaniel 24-130, Will Bowers 16-46.
Passing: Will Bowers 9-13-175-0.
Receiving: TJ McDaniel 4-52, RJ Mickens 2-75, Cade Bell 2-45, Preston Forney 1-3.

Dragon Defensive Leaders:
Jake Fex: 13 tackles
Jacob Doddridge: 12 tackles, two sacks
Michael Parrish: 12 tackles
Ryan Thompson: 11 tackles
Matt Werner: 10 tackles, one interception


Dragon Pride The Star Desoto eagles 2017 UIL Playoffs

