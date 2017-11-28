Skip to main content

Dragon Madness Meets Celebrity Dunks

Nov 28, 2017 10:49AM ● Published by Mike

Nov. 27- CISD Faculty Darren Allman, Shawn Duhon, Whitney Long and Eric McDade pose for a photo prior to their competing in the first ever Celebrity Slam competition at Dragon Madness.

Gallery: Dragon Madness Basketball Community Night 2017 [13 Images] Click any image to expand.

Last night the Carroll Athletic Booster Association along with the CSHS held the first ever Dragon Madness Basketball Community Night. Hundreds of Dragon faithful of all ages packed the senior high school gym to help usher in the basketball season. 

Raucous tunes from the Dragon Band and spirited cheerleading helped set the stage for a night of Dragon Basketball. Varsity Head Coaches Eric McDade and Teri Morrison pumped up the crowd as the Dragon and Lady Dragon basketball teams were announced to cheers.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the evening was the school’s first ever Celebrity Slam competition, which pitted CISD faculty in a battle for the most stylish slams. Lady Dragon Assistant Coach Whitney Long, CSHS Shawn Duhon and Athletic Directory Darren Allman joined McDade in a lineup of the who’s who of 8’-5” dunking in Southlake. 

After three rounds of stylish windmills, reverses and some semi-successful dunking, Coach Long earned a hard-fought victory with the help of her team who anchored her trampoline in place.

After that, it was fun and games for the elementary kids who enjoyed skills contests and the chance to meet and get autographs from their favorite Dragon players.

A silent auction complete with iPads, televisions and elite Maverick game tickets helped raise money to benefit all sports at Southlake Carroll. 

Tonight Carroll hosts a twin bill starting at 6pm at the senior high gym as Morrison’s Lady Dragons (4-5) face the Timber Creek Falcons. McDade and the Dragons (8-2) then take on Plano West at 8pm.  
