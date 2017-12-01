Kick Off the Year with the Fifth Annual Ruby Slipper Soirée

Dec 01, 2017 11:12AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Gallery: Red Slipper Soirée [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Slip on your pair of red heels and get ready to make an impact by coming out to the Ruby Slipper Soirée. The Kappa Alpha Theta Mid-cities alumnae chapter will be hosting their fifth annual event on February 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests can munch on an array of appetizers prepared by award-winning chefs as well as some scrumptious desserts from Nothing Bundt Cakes Southlake. There will also be some custom holiday cocktails from Candy’s Signature Cocktails floating around for patrons to sample. With names as cute as the Candy Cane, Latte Love and Sparkling Ruby Slipper, how can you pass up one of these festive concoctions?

After filling up on tasty treats, there will be a shoe and accessory fashion show featuring designs from style partners like Brighton, Elaine Turner, Kendra Scott and Premier Designs. These pieces will make it down the runway with a little help of the TCU Kappa Alpha Theta members who will be modeling the pieces.

If you spot anything you fancy, you can stop by Elaine Turner, Kendra Scott and Premier Designs’ tables to pick up a few pieces from their collections. Plus, these vendors will be donating 20 percent of their earnings to CASA. So, you can feel good about your purchases.

Don’t forget your ruby slippers at home. Attendees rocking red shoes will receive a free raffle ticket. Their prizes include gifts from Elaine Turner, Kendra Scott and Cosmetic & Family Dentistry of North Dallas. Don’t worry if you forget your sparkling pair at home. Additional tickets can be purchased the day of the event.