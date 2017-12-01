Skip to main content

Get More Holiday Joy For Less With This Collaboration

Dec 01, 2017 12:24PM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Gallery: Holiday Classics Collaboration [4 Images] Click any image to expand.

Get more magic this holiday season while paying less for some of your favorite Christmas productions. The AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Summer Musicals, Dallas Theater Center and Texas Ballet Theater announced today they would be collaborating together to support the arts this festive season. When you buy one ticket to Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker, you get another ticket free for a limited time only.

This collaboration brings together different organization in hopes to elevate the arts while also creating memories for Dallas-Fort Worth families. And because these are such classic productions, the whole family can get excited about a night out celebrating the holidays.

You can buy these tickets at the AT&T PAC box office from 2:00 – 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, December 2. Or, you can buy these tickets online from December 2 to December 3 on each organization’s website by using different offer codes. For A Christmas Carol, use offer code BOGODTC; for Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical use offer code BOGOATT; for Irving Berlin’s White Christmas use BOGODSM; and for The Nutcracker, use offer code BOGOTBT.  

This offer only lasts through the weekend, so don’t miss out on your chance to experience more of the best Christmas spirit in the area with your family. 

