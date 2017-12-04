Skip to main content

Southlake Cross Country Wraps Their Season at Nike Cross Nationals

Dec 04, 2017 09:16AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

The Southlake Cross Country & Track Club sent their top seven girls and boys teams to Portland, Oregon to compete against the best in the Nike Cross Nationals this past weekend.  And both came out with something to cheer about with the girls finishing 20th and the boys finishing 19th in the nation. 

While winter hasn’t fully hit Southlake, these runners were ready for the rainy, chilly temperature that set the scene on Saturday. They expertly navigated through the weather and the hilly terrain making up the Glendover Golf Course. 

Cate Tracht finished first for the Lady Dragons coming in 112th at 19:35. She was followed by Sofia Santamaria in 124th, Sarah McCabe in 133rd, Lauren Esparza in 156th, Angie Riera in 160th, Cristina Canal in 175th and Kate Reppeto in 194th.

Juan Arcila led the boys team finishing in 107th at 16:28 followed by Jackon Felkins in 110th, Jack Myers in 136th, Vishnu Nair in 145th, Connor Rutledge in 162nd, Enzo Mortimer in 171st and Drew Bliss in 184th.

Head coach Justin Leonard said the teams had a great turnout and was proud of how the season wrapped in Portland.

“We are extremely proud of our runners and the season they’ve had. To be able to end their season at NXN is an accomplishment that only 21 other schools in the U.S. can do,” Leonard said via press release.  “We would like to thank our school, parents and community for the support. We are excited about the future as well and we will begin that journey tomorrow.”

This competition concluded this year’s season. It was the 14th Nike Cross Nationals, which included the top two boys and girls teams from the eight regions across the country. The girls came in as the South Region champions while the boy’s finished second in the Nike South Regionals.   

