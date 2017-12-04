Skip to main content

The 10 Holiday Gifts for Every Woman to Give and Get

Dec 04, 2017 03:16PM ● Published by Dia

From simple to luxurious, everyone has that one friend who’s always on top of the trends. Lucky for you, we’ve compiled a list of holiday gifts that will make giving glamour easy. Whether you’re giving at a gift exchange or receiving by the tree, every fashionista needs these haute holiday items on her wish list.

 Neoprene, $48-$98 

For the lady on the go, wipeable neoprene is the perfect travel companion. Carry-on or easily stow away with its foldable fabric.


  Faux Fur Stole, $78 

Make any outfit instantly lux without packing on outwear in Texas’ unpredictable weather. Available in camel and teal.


Tassel Key Fob, $38  End the dreaded search to the bottom of your purse with a brightly colored Tassel Key Fob, a great stocking stuffer to add to any handbag or set of keys.


 Guitar Straps, $58

Already have a great selection of music to jam to? Don’t stop there, channel your inner rockstar all day with the selection of colorful guitar straps. Personalize any handbag with D rings and they’ll be begging for an encore.



Cozy Cashmere, $178-$298   

Between the loot from the cookie exchange and the endless fruitcake, you need a comfy ensemble to fit all the merriment while remaining chic. Get cozy in cashmere paired with your favorite leggings.



Travel Wrap, $178  The road to grandma’s house can be a long one. Keep warm and look fabulous over the river and through the woods. 

 

iPhone Wallet, $128

Never miss the perfect selfie lighting with your cell phone easily accessible in an iPhone wallet with gold chain wrist strap.


Bella Clutch, $178-$198   Her most iconic and bestselling handbag, Elaine Turner presents the Bella clutch in four new glamourous textiles just in time for the holidays. Add a gold chain or guitar strap to wear multiple ways. 


 Lucia Choker, $128

Every southern girl loves her pearls yet sometimes has the itch to be edgy. The Lucia choker provides the best of both worlds in a trending silhouette. Wear with a simple tee or pop on with a classic black dress.

 

Gigi Flats, $198  Slip on and turn heads in Gigi. With memory foam soles, she tackle’s this season’s must-have mule trend with style and comfort. Available in cheetah or navy velvet.


Elaine Turner

Southlake Town Square

311 Grand Ave. East #52, Southlake, Texas 76092

817.251.4697

