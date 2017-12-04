Give Back With the Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Dec 04, 2017 03:50PM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Get a jump on this year’s Christmas shopping while also giving back to those I need by participating in the 15th annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive. Locals can bring out new, unwrapped toys to the donation area in front of Southlake Town Square tomorrow, December 5, from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m.

The worthy cause supports the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and their mission to spread holiday joy to all of North Texas’ children. Help them ensure everyone has a happy Christmas this year by helping with their efforts.

FOX 4 and FOX 4 MORE will be live on the scene to collect gifts and broadcast their evening shows. So, don’t miss out on this fun chance to make your impact on the community and spread that festive cheer.