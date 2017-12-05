Ring in the New Year at PINSTACK

Dec 05, 2017 12:49PM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

With all the craziness that comes with the holiday season, New Year’s Eve can easily slip through the cracks. Instead of stressing about party planning, celebrate at one of the area’s newest entertainment centers. PINSTACK is throwing New Year’s Eve parties at all three of their North Dallas locations, including their latest spot in Irving.

General admission tickets, available for $50, include unlimited video games and a 20-point game card. So you can enjoy plenty of their fun activities after walking through their doors. You can also sample their premium dishes and desserts and participate in a champagne toast. To knock out a few strikes and bowl it out, upgrade to the bowling plus ticket for only $10 more per person.

Kick your night up a notch by reserving a few VIP tickets for your group, which are available to those 21 and older. The night’s most important guests will receive access to the VIP bowling lanes, an exclusive menu, a complimentary glass of champagne and two drink tickets. You can reserve one of these packages starting at $80 per person.

Spots will fill up, so make sure you buy your tickets early on their website. Then get ready to knock out the new year at PINSTACK.