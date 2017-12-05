Margaritas and Mistletoe

Dec 05, 2017 01:32PM ● Published by Maleesa Johnson

With signature cocktails featured every month, it should come as no surprise that Mi Dia from Scratch chose to get a little Christmassy for December's margarita of the month. The festive beverage is offered on Mi Dia From Scratch’s Happy Hour menu on Mondays through Fridays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here's a quick look at the Christmas cheer that goes into it:

Ingredients:

2 Ounces Clase Azul Tequila

1 Ounce Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

¾ Ounce Strawberry Infused Agave

2 Frozen Cranberries

1 ¾ Rosemary Sprig (One for Garnish)

Powdered Sugar

Directions:

Start out by muddling ¾ of a rosemary sprig with an ice cube and the strawberry-infused tequila. Add two ounces of Clase Azul Tequila, one ounce of fresh lemon juice and one egg white. Dry shake, then add ice and shake again before straining into a martini glass.

Nice Touch:

Garnish with a powdered sugar rosemary sprig and two frozen cranberries



