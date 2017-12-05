Get Your Family Excited About Space This Weekend At the Perot Museum

Dec 05, 2017 01:53PM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Looking for a fun, yet educational weekend activity that will entertain the whole family? Venture over to Perot Museum to learn more about the final frontier. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Perot will host Discovery Day: Space to get kids excited about the great beyond.

Kids can participate in a day full of astronaut training camp activities on the outdoor plaza along with tons of space-inspired happenings spread throughout the museum. You can learn more about the NASA rovers located on Mars while also testing out your driving skills in a Mars-themed obstacle course. Patrons can also participate in robotic arm challenges, rocket launching, crater drops and much more.

The day’s shows include planetarium displays presented by the Frontiers of Flight Museum and stellar performances presented by the Dallas Children’s Theater. You can also dabble in creating out-of-this-world art by designing a space mission badge with the TECH Truck or a constellation station or planetary sketch with Oil and Cotton. Little ones can also take part in the fun at the toddler takeover table.

The day is inspired by one of the museum’s travelling exhibition, Journey to Space. The exhibit lets patrons walk through a recreation of the International Space Station module Destiny. It makes you feel like you are transported out to the real thing. If you can’t make it out this weekend, be sure to come out while its in town for its run, which ends May 6, 2018.

Stop by the lobby on your way out to enjoy a steaming cup from the gourmet hot chocolate bar for $3. So come out in your favorite space garb or astronaut ensemble and join in on the fun!