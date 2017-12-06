Skip to main content

Fig Dreams

Dec 06, 2017 03:50PM ● Published by Dia

If a popular Christmas carol has you thinking of figgy pudding this month (whatever that is), we suggest giving another fig a chance—namely, the Honey and Fig Tartlet at Trio New American Café. “I came up with the Honey and Fig Tartlet because citrus is at its best in cooler months,” says pastry chef Dulce Langston. The dessert provides a flavorful twist on the restaurant’s classic lemon custard as it is sweetened with locally sourced honey instead of sugar. “This elevates the entire dessert to a new level,” she says. Once the custard is baked in a tart shell, the top is coated in a thin layer of sugar and then brûléed with a torch, similar to the method used for creme brûlée. For the finishing touch, the tartlet is garnished with fresh figs, rosemary sprigs, whipped mascarpone cream for a little tang and candied pecans that have been boiled in simple syrup, flash fried and seasoned with salt. “The candied pecans are the real showstopper,” Langston says. The figs, she adds, are perfect just as they are. In this festive time of year, we cheerfully agree! 

Trio New American Cafe

8300 Precinct Line Road, Suite 104, Colleyville

817.503.8440

TRIONEWAMERICAN.COM 

 

Eat+Drink, In Print, Today Trio New American Cafe Colleyville

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/07/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Karen Harris Art Show and Reception - “Vibrancy”

    12/07/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Ribbon Cutting

    12/07/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Munilla Dental recently opened in Southlake across from Watermere at Watermere Medical Plaza. We ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/07/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/07/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • 2017 Grand Prairie Holiday Tree Lighting

    12/07/2017
    06:00PM

    Have a very Prairie Christmas in downtown Grand Prairie with our annual tree lighting ceremony, h...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/07/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Holiday Wine Glass Exchange

    12/07/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    It' our 1st holiday season and we're ready to celebrate! We're having a Wine Glass Exchange! Br...

  • Gypsy The Musical

    12/07/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to nat...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/08/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Karen Harris Art Show and Reception - “Vibrancy”

    12/08/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Gypsy The Musical

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to nat...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/10/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Gypsy The Musical

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to nat...

  • Candlelight Yoga with Organic Wine

    12/10/2017
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    Karen will lead an hour long of gentle yoga class by LED candlelight. This class is appropriate ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/11/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/11/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • GRACE Christmas Cottage

    12/12/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays with GRACE and help us collect toys for families in need at GRACE’s Christ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/12/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Polymer Clay 6 Week Workshop with Deb Hart

    12/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Deb is a world renowned polymer clay artist. She has written several books and tutorials. She has...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Holiday Pop-up

    12/13/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    You are invited to a special Holiday Pop-Up event at The Garden District at Southlake Town Square...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/13/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style