Let Us Entertain You: Carroll Theatre Presents GYPSY

This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to national fame as the star Gypsy Rose Lee comes to Carroll Senior High School Theatre!

If you’re a theatre fan, you’ll certainly recognize GYPSY, but all audience members will be surprised by how many of the songs they know. Gypsy is loaded with standards including, “Let Me Entertain You”, “All I Need Is The Girl”, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”, and “Together (Wherever We Go). It’s a virtual sing-a-long, but we promise that you’ll really enjoy listening to the performers.

Carroll High School Theatre’s GYPSY provides a fantastic opportunity for a multi-generational outing as grandparents and parents alike are sure to enjoy introducing the next generation to the unforgettable characters and remarkable musical score created by Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne, and Stephen Sondheim.

Four Incredible Shows

Thursday, December 7th 7:00 pm

Friday, December 8th 7:00 pm (HS Senior Night)

Saturday, December 9th 7:00 pm

Sunday, December 10th 2:00 pm

Tickets

$15 - $25 Assigned seating at www.DragonDrama.Net

Online Ticket sales close by noon of each evening performance. Cash only at the door.

Carroll Senior High School Auditorium

1501 W Southlake Blvd,

Southlake, TX 76092

Gypsy Cast

Baby June……………………………………………Laini Pulliam

Baby Louise……………………………………..….. Zelia Gourdon

Rose…………………………………………………..Miranda Campin

Herbie……………………………………………..….Braden Hall

Dainty June……………………………………...…..Devan Delugo

Louise………………………………………….…….Michelle D’amico

Yonkers……………………………..……….………Eric Lovenburg

L.A…………………………………………….……..Jake Hyslop

Tulsa……………………………………….………..Luke Preston

Kansas……………………………………………..Jack Tucker

Little Rock…………………..……………………..Pierson Van Den Dyssel

East St. Louis……………………………….…….Aidan Mondress

Mr. Goldstone…………………………………….Jack Cory

Miss Cratchitt………………………………..……Rachel Connell

Tessie Tura…………………………………….....Katie Cross

Mazeppa…………………………………..….…..Sara Mcdonough

Electra…………………………………………….Aubrey Parr

Agnes……………………..………………………Victoria Hill

Ensemble

Adriana Heffron

Ben Martin

Caitlin Davidson

Caitlin Huisman

Charlotte Lanier

Coleman Hahn

Davis Hayes

Elle Cornwall

Emma Close

Garrett Walsh

Isabella Gonzalez

Jack Weill

Jessica Melocik

Julia Bramlege

Kamilla Perez

Kennedy Tillotson

Lauren Hendler

Maddie Nelson

Mitchell Groff

Noa Sorrell

Peyton Fleming

Rylee Hach

Sarah Lacy

Shawn Carter

Sydney Weill

Trevor Easton

Will Ferner

Gypsy Crew

Stage Managers…………………………………….Zoya Naqvi & Adrienne Brown

Sound Design..………………………………….……Ace Kuhn

Lighting Design…………………………………..…..Nick Bright

Dance Captain……………………….….……………Peyton Fleming

Assistant Dance Captain…………………….….….. Charlotte Lanier

Ushers………………………………………………… Ellie Blight & Shea Manning

Running Crew

Jillian Brown

Rachel Bumgardner

Claire Cropper

Bella Duran

Matthew Goldberg

Liz Hamel

Ocean Isom

Olivia Jefferson

Tiffany Mann

Aryana Mithwani

Julian Mondress

Luc Oberholzer

Trey Obergon

Andres Orozco

Alika Osadolor

Martin Pino

Ava Vanselous

Gypsy Orchestra

Chase Adams

Elisabeth Adkins

Michael Breuer

Kyle Cantrell

Gretchen Casel

David Coughlin

Spencer Foster

Walter Gaman

Sally Hatfield

Justin Little

Liam Mccabe

Camille Pardoe

Asher Stevens

Tori Thomas

Paul Venesky

Ian Votaw