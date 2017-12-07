Let Us Entertain You: Carroll Theatre Presents GYPSY
Dec 07, 2017 08:48AM ● Published by Dia
Gallery: Gypsy [4 Images] Click any image to expand.
This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to national fame as the star Gypsy Rose Lee comes to Carroll Senior High School Theatre!
If you’re a theatre fan, you’ll certainly recognize GYPSY, but all audience members will be surprised by how many of the songs they know. Gypsy is loaded with standards including, “Let Me Entertain You”, “All I Need Is The Girl”, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses”, and “Together (Wherever We Go). It’s a virtual sing-a-long, but we promise that you’ll really enjoy listening to the performers.
Carroll High School Theatre’s GYPSY provides a fantastic opportunity for a multi-generational outing as grandparents and parents alike are sure to enjoy introducing the next generation to the unforgettable characters and remarkable musical score created by Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne, and Stephen Sondheim.
Four Incredible Shows
Thursday, December 7th 7:00 pm
Friday, December 8th 7:00 pm (HS Senior Night)
Saturday, December 9th 7:00 pm
Sunday, December 10th 2:00 pm
Tickets
$15 - $25 Assigned seating at www.DragonDrama.Net
Online Ticket sales close by noon of each evening performance. Cash only at the door.
Carroll Senior High School Auditorium
1501 W Southlake Blvd,
Southlake, TX 76092
Gypsy Cast
Baby June……………………………………………Laini Pulliam
Baby Louise……………………………………..….. Zelia Gourdon
Rose…………………………………………………..Miranda Campin
Herbie……………………………………………..….Braden Hall
Dainty June……………………………………...…..Devan Delugo
Louise………………………………………….…….Michelle D’amico
Yonkers……………………………..……….………Eric Lovenburg
L.A…………………………………………….……..Jake Hyslop
Tulsa……………………………………….………..Luke Preston
Kansas……………………………………………..Jack Tucker
Little Rock…………………..……………………..Pierson Van Den Dyssel
East St. Louis……………………………….…….Aidan Mondress
Mr. Goldstone…………………………………….Jack Cory
Miss Cratchitt………………………………..……Rachel Connell
Tessie Tura…………………………………….....Katie Cross
Mazeppa…………………………………..….…..Sara Mcdonough
Electra…………………………………………….Aubrey Parr
Agnes……………………..………………………Victoria Hill
Ensemble
Adriana Heffron
Ben Martin
Caitlin Davidson
Caitlin Huisman
Charlotte Lanier
Coleman Hahn
Davis Hayes
Elle Cornwall
Emma Close
Garrett Walsh
Isabella Gonzalez
Jack Weill
Jessica Melocik
Julia Bramlege
Kamilla Perez
Kennedy Tillotson
Lauren Hendler
Maddie Nelson
Mitchell Groff
Noa Sorrell
Peyton Fleming
Rylee Hach
Sarah Lacy
Shawn Carter
Sydney Weill
Trevor Easton
Will Ferner
Gypsy Crew
Stage Managers…………………………………….Zoya Naqvi & Adrienne Brown
Sound Design..………………………………….……Ace Kuhn
Lighting Design…………………………………..…..Nick Bright
Dance Captain……………………….….……………Peyton Fleming
Assistant Dance Captain…………………….….….. Charlotte Lanier
Ushers………………………………………………… Ellie Blight & Shea Manning
Running Crew
Jillian Brown
Rachel Bumgardner
Claire Cropper
Bella Duran
Matthew Goldberg
Liz Hamel
Ocean Isom
Olivia Jefferson
Tiffany Mann
Aryana Mithwani
Julian Mondress
Luc Oberholzer
Trey Obergon
Andres Orozco
Alika Osadolor
Martin Pino
Ava Vanselous
Gypsy Orchestra
Chase Adams
Elisabeth Adkins
Michael Breuer
Kyle Cantrell
Gretchen Casel
David Coughlin
Spencer Foster
Walter Gaman
Sally Hatfield
Justin Little
Liam Mccabe
Camille Pardoe
Asher Stevens
Tori Thomas
Paul Venesky
Ian Votaw