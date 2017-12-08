Skip to main content

Make Your Christmas Party One to Remember at Winewood Grill

Dec 08, 2017 04:10PM ● Published by Dia

Don't blink – there are only three weekends before Christmas! 

You know what that means: It’s almost time for a bustling season of holiday parties and events. Winewood Grill is here relieve you of the stress of hosting. This local hotspot is the setting for your festive soirees this year. Whether you’re planning a small family gathering, a dinner with friends or a bustling corporate function, Winewood will make sure your event is one for the books. 

The upscale restaurant boasts private dining rooms that can accommodate small gatherings or large bashes of up to 65 guests. Whoever is on your guest list, your party at Winewood Grill will be the talk of the town this holiday season. But don’t miss out—reservations are limited! Call now to get your preferred time and date, and then prepare for a happy holiday season ahead.

 

Winewood Grill

1265 S Main St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Phone: 817.421.0200

Menu: thewinewood.com

