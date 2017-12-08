Skip to main content

Five Weekend Activities Sure to Entertain The Whole Family

Dec 08, 2017 10:11AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

The cold weather may try to keep us inside all weekend long, but Southlake has too much going on that you won’t want to miss. Whether you are ready for some football or want to chow down on some delicious pancakes, we have you covered for all of this weekend’s hottest family-friendly events.

Santa’s Little Helpers

Before the big man heads out on his route on Christmas, Santa needs your help finishing this year’s presents at Santa’s Little Helpers. Bring your little helpers, children ages 3 to 6, to The Marq Southlake on Saturday, December 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to make adorable gifts for your friends and family. The City of Southlake Recreation staff will also be reading a holiday story to guests and leading the children in some exciting Christmas games, so don’t miss your chance to come out and be a part of the holiday magic.

PJ’s and Pancakes with Mrs. Claus

Spend some quality time with Santa’s better half at The Cheesecake Factory’s PJ’s and Pancakes with Mrs. Claus. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Mrs. Claus will be hosting a delicious pancake breakfast while also walking around and greeting Southlake families. Don’t miss your chance to pose for a family photo with the day’s most important guest and a few of her favorite Christmas friends. Remember to come dressed in your favorite festive pajamas. You can learn more about the day’s details and pricing here

Cookies with Santa

Who doesn’t like free cookies? Stop by 180 Wellness on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to snatch one up at Cookies with Santa. Join the Southlake Chamber of Commerce at this festive celebration of one of our community’s local businesses. You can also take a picture with Santa and walk away with a very special gift. Sounds like a fun day to us.  

Hello Kitty Café Truck

Pick up some adorable treats at the Hello Kitty Café Truck on Saturday. The food truck will be stopping at Southlake Town Square in front of Santa’s Village in Rustin Family Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or while supplies last. Whether you want one of their three-piece cookie sets, giant gingerbread cookies, four-piece petit four sets or five-piece macaron sets, you won’t be able to resist these sweet creations. You can also check out their Hello Kitty swag including bow-shaped water bottles, mugs and headbands. They make purrfect stocking stuffers.

Southlake Carroll vs. Waco Midway – McLane Stadium

The big game is almost here. Southlake Carroll’s football team is making their way down to regionals to compete against Waco Midway. While the game will be played at a neutral location, the Panthers aren’t too far away from home, so they are sure to have a big turnout. If you want to show the Dragons some support, make your way down to the McLane Stadium and get ready to cheer Carroll onto victory. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can grab your tickets here

Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/08/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Karen Harris Art Show and Reception - “Vibrancy”

    12/08/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Gypsy The Musical

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 09:30PM

    This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to nat...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/10/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Gypsy The Musical

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 03:30PM

    This December, the infamous rags to riches story of Louise, an awkward young girl who rose to nat...

  • Candlelight Yoga with Organic Wine

    12/10/2017
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    Karen will lead an hour long of gentle yoga class by LED candlelight. This class is appropriate ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/11/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/11/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • GRACE Christmas Cottage

    12/12/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays with GRACE and help us collect toys for families in need at GRACE’s Christ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/12/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Polymer Clay 6 Week Workshop with Deb Hart

    12/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Deb is a world renowned polymer clay artist. She has written several books and tutorials. She has...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Holiday Pop-up

    12/13/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    You are invited to a special Holiday Pop-Up event at The Garden District at Southlake Town Square...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/13/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/14/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

