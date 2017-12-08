Five Weekend Activities Sure to Entertain The Whole Family

Dec 08, 2017 10:11AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

The cold weather may try to keep us inside all weekend long, but Southlake has too much going on that you won’t want to miss. Whether you are ready for some football or want to chow down on some delicious pancakes, we have you covered for all of this weekend’s hottest family-friendly events.

Santa’s Little Helpers

Before the big man heads out on his route on Christmas, Santa needs your help finishing this year’s presents at Santa’s Little Helpers. Bring your little helpers, children ages 3 to 6, to The Marq Southlake on Saturday, December 9 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to make adorable gifts for your friends and family. The City of Southlake Recreation staff will also be reading a holiday story to guests and leading the children in some exciting Christmas games, so don’t miss your chance to come out and be a part of the holiday magic.

PJ’s and Pancakes with Mrs. Claus

Spend some quality time with Santa’s better half at The Cheesecake Factory’s PJ’s and Pancakes with Mrs. Claus. Starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Mrs. Claus will be hosting a delicious pancake breakfast while also walking around and greeting Southlake families. Don’t miss your chance to pose for a family photo with the day’s most important guest and a few of her favorite Christmas friends. Remember to come dressed in your favorite festive pajamas. You can learn more about the day’s details and pricing here.

Cookies with Santa

Who doesn’t like free cookies? Stop by 180 Wellness on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to snatch one up at Cookies with Santa. Join the Southlake Chamber of Commerce at this festive celebration of one of our community’s local businesses. You can also take a picture with Santa and walk away with a very special gift. Sounds like a fun day to us.

Hello Kitty Café Truck

Pick up some adorable treats at the Hello Kitty Café Truck on Saturday. The food truck will be stopping at Southlake Town Square in front of Santa’s Village in Rustin Family Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., or while supplies last. Whether you want one of their three-piece cookie sets, giant gingerbread cookies, four-piece petit four sets or five-piece macaron sets, you won’t be able to resist these sweet creations. You can also check out their Hello Kitty swag including bow-shaped water bottles, mugs and headbands. They make purrfect stocking stuffers.

Southlake Carroll vs. Waco Midway – McLane Stadium

The big game is almost here. Southlake Carroll’s football team is making their way down to regionals to compete against Waco Midway. While the game will be played at a neutral location, the Panthers aren’t too far away from home, so they are sure to have a big turnout. If you want to show the Dragons some support, make your way down to the McLane Stadium and get ready to cheer Carroll onto victory. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can grab your tickets here.