Chamber of Commerce Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine

Dec 08, 2017 02:16PM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Baylor Scott & White Southlake Family Medicine held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, December 7. The new office, who is a member of Health Texas Provider Network, will now be open from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

BSW Southlake Family Medicine provides comprehensive, quality care to patients of all ages. They help patients manage chronic concerns like diabetes, depression and high cholesterol while also improving their overall wellness. The office uses an electronic health record system, which helps make the patient experience timely and enhances patient-to-physician relations.

The location also has an After Hours Clinic open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday for patients who may need to be seen later on. To book an appointments, calling the office after 1:00 p.m. Walk-ins will be seen based on availability. For more information, you can visit their website.