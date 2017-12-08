Eight Southlake Students to Advance to Area Band Competition

Dec 08, 2017 02:19PM ● Published by Maleesa Johnson

Last weekend, 49 Carroll Dragon Band students were selected into one of four Region 31 All-Region Bands after performing in the very competitive audition process. Region 31 encompasses UIL bands from Birdville ISD, Carroll ISD, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Coppell ISD, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD and Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD.



In addition to the 49 students selected for an All-Region Band, eight students placed at the very top of their sections, advancing to the Area competition on January 13th. This gives the eight an opportunity to be a Texas All-State member and perform at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio in February. The Region 31 All-Region band clinics and concerts will take place the weekend of January 19th.





This talented group is comprised of the following students:

Freshmen All-Region Band

Likhitha Veerapalli (Flute)

Megan Dean (Clarinet)

Imaad Virani (Oboe)

Andrew Keady (Bassoon)

Justin Bonnano (Alto Saxophone)

Hudson Koonsman (Trumpet)

Jezalin Page (Trombone)

Carolyn Teng (Trombone)

Riley Silfies (Euphonium)

Carter Doby (Tuba)

Brice Prince (Tuba)

Ashley Hayden (Percussion)

6A Concert Band

Kaylee Cordes (Piccolo)

Jessica Yang (Flute)

Laurel Hook (Flute)

Vanessa Ortiz (Bb Clarinet)

Logan Mikolasik (Bb Clarinet)

Austin Singh (Contra Bass Clarinet)

Nolan Mikolasik (Bassoon)

Kyle Fondon (Bassoon)

Kyle Cantrell (Tenor Saxophone)

Elisabeth Adkins (Trumpet)

Olivia Lamont (French Horn)

Megan Wolf (French Horn)

Jack Kester (French Horn)

Asher Stevens (Tenor Trombone)

Greg Salazar (Tenor Trombone)

David Coughlin (Bass Trombone)

Ethan Jezek (Tuba)

Eva McDowell (Tuba)

Naysan Sabha (Percussion)

6A Symphonic Band

Lauren Spielvogel (Flute)

Andrew Kim (Oboe) *

Nick Walker (Bb Clarinet)

Ainsley Priakos (Bb Clarinet)

Tori Thomas (Bass Clarinet)

Alexa Aponte (Bass Clarinet)

Kiera DiCesare (Bassoon)

Anthony Zhou (Trumpet)

Cole Ragsdale (Trumpet)

Sally Hatfield (French Horn)





Wind Ensemble

Elizabeth File (Flute) *

Gretchen Casel (Bb Clarinet) *

Samuel Ma (Alto Saxophone) *

Allen Zhou (Alto Saxophone)

Brendan James (Tenor Saxophone) *

Walter Gaman (Trumpet) *

Chase Adams (Trumpet) *

Carys Sutherland (French Horn) *





* Advances to Area