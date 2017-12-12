Skip to main content

Dragons Fall to Waco in Quarterfinals

Dec 12, 2017 10:10AM ● Published by Mike

Dragon quarterback Will Bowers attempts a downfield pass during a 42-28 loss to Waco Midway. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

Gallery: Dragons 28 Waco Midway 42 [5 Images] Click any image to expand.

by Justin Thomas

Southlake Carroll’s football team faced its fare share of dual-threat or Division I-caliber quarterbacks this season. On Saturday in Waco, they may have faced the best one yet.

Will Bowers rushed for 50
yards during a 42-28 loss to
Waco Midway. 

 Oklahoma commit Tanner Mordecai played a part in five total touchdowns and helmed a Waco Midway offense that racked up 476 yards at Baylor’s McLane Stadium as the Panthers scored the game’s first 21 points en route to a 42-28 victory in the Class 6A Division II Region I championship game.

Lead by Dragon Pride Player of the Week Will Bowers the Dragons nearly pulled off a thrilling comeback scoring 21 consecutive points of their own to draw even in the third quarter, but Mordecai and the Panthers had the answer to keep their unbeaten season alive and advance to the state the semifinals where they will face Longview at 6 p.m. Saturday at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

The Dragons were trying to make due without the services of standout junior running back TJ McDaniel and the lack of the halfback’s presence was felt offensively.
Instead of pounding the ball as they have much of the season (McDaniel was among the area’s leaders in carries and yards), Carroll had just 22 rushing attempts and 14 were from quarterback Will Bowers.

The junior quarterback turned those carries into 50 yards and a touchdown, but the 70 rushing yards as a team marked a season-low. Still, the Dragons hung tough. After Mordecai (191 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, five touchdowns) scored a pair of first-quarter touchdown runs and connected with Demarcus Degrate for a 29-yard scoring strike in the second quarter for a 21-0 margin, Bowers brought the Dragons back with a trio of touchdown passes.

Cade Bell gets some yards after the catch during a 42-28 loss to Waco Midway. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

The first was a 30-yarder to Cade Bell that gave Carroll momentum heading to the break before consecutive passes to RJ MIckens (14 and 18 yards) knotted the contest at 21-21 with 2:14 remaining in the third quarter.

However, Midway would counter with a pair of rushing touchdowns over the ensuing 1:45 to surge back ahead by two scores.

Carroll would get back within seven on a 5-yard scoring run by Bowers, but Midway ran the remainder of the clock off and capped the game with Mordecai’s fourth touchdown run with 33 seconds remaining for the final margin.

As a result, Carroll’s bid for their first berth in the state semifinals since 2011 came to a close. 

Dragon Offensive Leaders

Rushing: Will Bowers 14-50, Tavian Gould 6-15, Jacob Doddridge 2-6.

Passing: Will Bowers 20-29-302-1

Receiving: Cade Bell 8-120, RJ Mickens 4-70, Hudson Shrum 2-43, Eli Furgal 1-26, Darryl Crockett 1-17, Carson White 1-15, Wills Meyer 1-8, Preston Forney 1-2, Jacob Doddridge 1-1. 

Dragon Pride, Today

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • GRACE Christmas Cottage

    12/12/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays with GRACE and help us collect toys for families in need at GRACE’s Christ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/12/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Polymer Clay 6 Week Workshop with Deb Hart

    12/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Deb is a world renowned polymer clay artist. She has written several books and tutorials. She has...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Holiday Pop-up

    12/13/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    You are invited to a special Holiday Pop-Up event at The Garden District at Southlake Town Square...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/13/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/13/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/14/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/14/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/15/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/15/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/15/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/15/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/15/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/15/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/15/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/15/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/17/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/17/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/17/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/17/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/17/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/18/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/18/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/18/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/18/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/18/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/18/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/12/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/12/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • GRACE Christmas Cottage

    12/12/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    Celebrate the holidays with GRACE and help us collect toys for families in need at GRACE’s Christ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/12/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/12/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/13/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Polymer Clay 6 Week Workshop with Deb Hart

    12/13/2017
    09:00AM — 04:00PM

    Deb is a world renowned polymer clay artist. She has written several books and tutorials. She has...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/13/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Holiday Pop-up

    12/13/2017
    04:00PM — 07:00PM

    You are invited to a special Holiday Pop-Up event at The Garden District at Southlake Town Square...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/13/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/13/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/13/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/14/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/14/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/14/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/14/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/14/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/15/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/15/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/15/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/15/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/15/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/15/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/15/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/15/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/15/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/16/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Breakfast with Santa at Four Seasons

    12/16/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The jolly ol' elf joins Four Seasons Dallas for breakfast and holiday crafts. Kids, bring your C...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/16/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/16/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/16/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/16/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/16/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/16/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/16/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/16/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra presents Richard Trey, tenor

    12/16/2017
    08:00PM — 10:00PM

    Feel the excitement as the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra celebrates a Holiday in Vienna! Joined ...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/17/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/17/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/17/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/17/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/17/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Cirque Du Soleil Varekai

    12/17/2017
    07:30PM

    After 15 years of performing around the world and thrilling more than 11 million people, Varekai ...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/18/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/18/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/18/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/18/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/18/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/18/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/18/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/19/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/19/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/19/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/19/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/19/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/19/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/19/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/19/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/19/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/20/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/20/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/20/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/20/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/20/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/20/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/20/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/20/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/20/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/21/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/21/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/21/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/21/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/21/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/21/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/21/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/21/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/21/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/22/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Holiday Cookies Galore Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/22/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Come enjoy everyone’s favorite sweet holiday escape in this tasty camp where we’ll put your culin...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/22/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/22/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/22/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Kid's Night Out

    12/22/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    Parents can enjoy last minute Christmas shopping while the kids have a blast swimming, eating piz...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/22/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/22/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/22/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/22/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/22/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/22/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Breakfast with Santa at Four Seasons

    12/23/2017
    10:00AM — 12:00PM

    The jolly ol' elf joins Four Seasons Dallas for breakfast and holiday crafts. Kids, bring your C...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/23/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/23/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/23/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/23/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/23/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/23/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/23/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/24/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/24/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/24/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/24/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/24/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/24/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/24/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/25/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/25/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/25/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/25/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/25/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/25/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/25/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Dine For Dragons: December 26

    12/26/2017
    07:00AM — 12:00AM

    Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on December 26. Restaura...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/26/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/26/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/26/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/26/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/26/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/26/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/26/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/26/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Interlochen Lights 2017

    12/26/2017
    07:00PM — 11:00PM

    "Texas Best" Christmas Lights (as voted by the viewers of the Texas Country Reporter TV Show) are...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/27/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/27/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/27/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/27/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/27/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/27/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/27/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/27/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/28/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/28/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/28/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/28/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/28/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/28/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/28/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/28/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 4-8)

    12/29/2017
    09:00AM — 12:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Winter Mystery Basket Camp (Ages 9-Teen)

    12/29/2017
    01:00PM — 04:00PM

    Calling all chefs! Cooking shows have nothing on Taste Buds Kitchen's tasty cooking extravaganzas...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/29/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/29/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/29/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/29/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/29/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/29/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/29/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/30/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/30/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/30/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/30/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/30/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/30/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/31/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/31/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/31/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/31/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • Ring in New Years Eve at Truluck's

    12/31/2017
    05:00PM — 12:00AM

    This New Year's Eve (December 31), Truluck's has two options for diners to ring in the New Year: ...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/01/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    01/01/2018
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/01/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/02/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/02/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/03/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/03/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/04/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/04/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/05/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/05/2018
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/06/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/06/2018
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/07/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/07/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    01/08/2018
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    01/08/2018
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style