Southlake Homes For Sale: Mansion Features Two-story Library, Theatre Room With Optical Star Lighting in Ceilings and More

Jan 04, 2017 09:54PM, Published by Kevin, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

533 Coyote Road. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

1. 533 Coyote Road ($2,699,900; pictured above) -

1212 Cross Timber Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Looking for a new home in your favorite city, or looking to move to Southlake soon? We've got you covered. These homes range in price from $597,900 to $2,699,900, as featured on realtor.com Stunning Custom Home on 1 acre lot. Two-story library with fireplace, custom cabinets, and gorgeous chandelier nested in round turret. Gourmet kitchen, over sized island, incredible walk in pantry. Huge theater room(40x24) with graphic eye lighting, optical star lighting in ceiling and much more. Huge wine room with fireplace. Custom sports pool with grotto and waterfalls. Security cameras. Over sized 5 car garage.

2. 1212 Cross Timber Drive ($1,225,000) - Custom Georgian style home. Rare find in Southlake. High quality craftsmanship & numerous amenities throughout. Updated to perfection. Travertine on the lower level. New carpet upstairs. Interior designer paint. All bathrooms remodeled. Master bath has new custom bridge vanity, quartz countertops, cast iron claw foot slipper tub, Delta tub filler & frameless shower enclosure. Large gourmet island kitchen with granite. Oversized pool & spa.

202 Timber Lake Way. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

3. 202 Timber Lake Way ($597,900) - Stately Home built by Ashton Woods on Large Wooded Lot with Unique and Beautiful Drive Up Appeal - Visitors pass Lovely Fountain by Claffey Pools with LED Lights & Dedicated Filtration System, Porte-Cochere with Wrought Iron Security Gate into Large Car Court! Updated Island Kitchen with Breakfast Area Overlooking Pool & Patio, Executive Study with Full Bath & Private Exterior Door - could be 5th Bedroom, Extra Large Master Bedroom Suite with Sitting Area, Two Large Living areas - 2nd Living Area with French Doors for Privacy, 4 & a Half Baths. Resort like Pool, Covered Patio & Plenty of Backyard Green Space! Timber Lake Estates offers Community Tennis Court, Pool, Catch & Release Pond, Greenbelt and Trails!

605 Morningside Drive. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

4. 605 Morningside Drive ($630,000) - Walk to highly rated Carroll ISD exemplary elementary school. Roomy 5 bedroom 4 bath executive home with enormous backyard and large in-ground pool with spa. NO HOA! Waiting for your designer touches! Master and guest bedrooms down, three bedrooms and two full baths up. Large loft game room and separate media or second game room over 3-car garage. Efficiently laid out kitchen with granite counters, walk-in pantry, work space, and recently replaced stainless appliances. Walk to Central Market and Town Square. Easy to highways and parks.

309 Oak Pointe Lane. Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

5. 309 Oak Pointe Lane ($897,700) - Executive home with park views! Pool sized back yard is landscaped for privacy. Enjoy the covered patio w fp all year. Chef's ktchn w gas cooktop, pot filler, ss appl, opens to fam rm & fab views of back yard. Formals, study & master have wood flrs. Luxurious master with sitting area & walk-in closet. Work @ home in handsome study. Guest suite dn. Up has 2 bdrms, walk-in closets, 2 baths, plus media, game, & flex rm. 3 car attach, extra large 2 car detached. Drive and garages are secured with iron gate access.