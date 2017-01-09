Tesla Motors Gets Permit to Open Gallery in Southlake

Jan 09, 2017 09:24AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure

Photo via Tesla in Texas Facebook page

If you’re a fan of electric cars and exhilarating rides, get ready for thrills close to home. Tesla Motors, the company that makes luxurious, electric-powered cars, plans to open a gallery in Southlake Town Square, according to reports. The Southlake Planning and Zoning Commission approved permits and zoning changes last week, although the proposed gallery is up for City Council review on January 17.

The gallery will be a destination for potential buyers to view and test-drive vehicles. It will be the second gallery in Tarrant County and the ninth in Texas. Tesla operates two galleries each in Dallas, Houston and Austin, and one each in Fort Worth and The Woodlands.

When it comes to recharging and powering up those electric vehicles, Tesla offers four service centers, 21 Supercharger stations and 122 Destination Charging locations across Texas, including one station in Southlake Town Square. Some of Tesla’s high-end vehicles are capable of going more than 200 miles on fully charged batteries, compared with less than 100 miles for most electric vehicles.



