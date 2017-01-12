Enjoy an Evening of Fine Cuisine, Philanthropy at Celebrity Chefs 2017

Jan 12, 2017 11:15AM, Published by Dia, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

How does an evening of culinary magic, exciting auctions and giving back to the local community sound? All of this and more is in store at the 11th Annual Mid-Cities Supporters of SafeHaven Celebrity Chefs 2017. Mark your calendar now for Sunday, January 22 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hurst Conference Center. Enjoy delicious cuisine from Celebrity Chefs in Tarrant County and the surrounding areas. Drink an endless glass of wine and Wine and enjoy a cold craft beer courtesy of Martin House Brewery. Proceeds from this year's themed event, “The Sky's the Limit” will help support on-going children's services at SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

In addition to enjoying cuisine from Celebrity Chefs in Tarrant County and the surrounding areas, you will be able to purchase raffle tickets for four spectacular packages, bid on Big Board Travel Packages and exclusive Celebrity Chef packages. Tickets are $125 each. Raffle tickets are 3 for $20. Raffle packages include 1.) a $1,500 gift card to Market Street, 2.) Golf Outings for four at Trophy Club Country Club, Timarron Country Club and Texas Star Golf Course plus catering for 25 people from FeedStore Barbeque and $250 gift card from Grapevine Golf Carts toward purchase or one week rental, 3.) a day at the Cresson Race Track, Lexus for a Weekend, Two American Airlines Rewards Tickets and gift cards to Boardroom Salon for Men and Zar Clothier and 4.) a Mystery Gift Card Package with a minimum value of $1,250.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Mid-CitiesSOS.org/CelebrityChefs or email CCTickets@mid-citiessos.org. All proceeds benefit SafeHaven of Tarrant County.



