Southlake Women’s Club Gives Students and Schools the Tools to Succeed

Jan 19, 2017 03:00PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: City+School, Today

The Southlake Women's Club presents a check for over $37,500 to CISD. All funds were raised via the club's annual school supply sale.

Courtesy of the Southlake Women's Club

School is back in session, which means that it’s once again time for posters, projects and practicing your art skills as you assist your student throughout the spring. If you have a student in any one of the middle and elementary schools spotting Southlake, you know that you need a good set of supplies for all the endeavors the semester will bring. Luckily, the Southlake Women’s Club continues to host their annual School Supply Sale to benefit you and your neighbor’s Dragons.

Every summer, the Southlake Women’s Club sells pre-packaged, CISD-approved school supplies to parents across the community. This 15-year tradition has brought in over $300,000 for the school district – money that each participating school uses to address its specific needs.

At a check presentation last week, the club gifted CISD with over $37,500 for nearly a dozen schools, including Carroll Middle, Carroll Elementary, Johnson Elementary and Durham Intermediate.

Carroll Elementary School is putting its share of the funds towards the installation of exercise stations on the playground, and Jack D. Johnson Elementary is using its money to give students more options. Lori Allison, the school’s principal, said via press release, “We are dedicating the funds to alternate seating arrangements such as bouncy bands, rocker chairs and balance ball chairs to accommodate various learning styles and the need for students to wiggle while they work.”

Thanks to the Southlake Women’s Club, those students won’t be the only ones wiggling, as principals, teachers and administrators do a happy dance over the influx of financial aid.

The next School Supply Sale begins on May 1, and will run through July 20. Visit SouthlakeWomensClub.org for more information.