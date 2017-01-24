Skip to main content

Southlake Soccer Ascends the State Rankings

Jan 24, 2017 03:09PM, Published by Tyler Hicks, Categories: City+School, Today

The Dragons and Lady Dragons soccer squads are heating up winter yet again. After unbeaten starts by both teams, TopDrawerSoccer.com has the men and women sitting comfortably atop their Texas high school rankings. These rankings confirm what local fútbol fanatics have known all season long – there’s something special about both of our high school teams.

Judging by their fine-tuned offensive attack and unmatched defense, the girls team may want to get comfortable with the state’s top ranking.

A record-breaking rocket off the foot of Georgie Phelps soared into the net against Boerne Champion just 17 seconds into a Georgetown tournament game two weekends ago, and that practically sums up the Lady Dragons’ stellar season thus far. After taking care of business and earning the Governor’s Cup in Georgetown, the 6-0 Lady Dragons head to Hebron tonight looking to continue their pitch-perfect season.

The claiming of the cup was nothing if not a team effort, with leading scorer Taylor Tufts providing consistently clutch performances to complement the efforts by assist leader Phelps, A&M-bound Ally Griffin, Kendall Gilpin and Alli “Breadstick” Gardner. The team has only allowed three goals this season, and they’ll continue to rely on their stout defense as they begin district action.

Good defense must be a school tradition: The boys team has only allowed one goal in seven outings.

The 7-0 Dragons also turned in a powerful tournament performance over the weekend, coming away from an Austin tourney with three wins. The solid showing propelled them from No. 3 in the state rankings to the coveted No. 1 spot, as scoring leaders Calvin Herd and Nat Kajiwara continue to confound opposing teams. 

The girls open up district play tonight at Hebron, and the boys follow suit with their district opener at Flower Mound on Friday.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, other District 5-6A teams will be trembling in their cleats at the thought of our Dragons. 

