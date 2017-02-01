A New Flame

Feb 01, 2017 08:26AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

You’ve set the scene for a relaxing evening at home with your significant other—the kids are in bed, a bottle of vino is chilled and your favorite movie is cued up on Netflix. You could dim the lights, but that doesn’t hold a candle to the Napoleon 60-Inch Allure Electric Fireplace. When you want to create a cozy ambiance to make your sweetie swoon, this wall-mount fireplace does it with the push of a button.

The Napoleon Allure allows you to play with fire in multiple ways. You can control flame intensity, temperature and even flame color through a multi-function remote. No need to abandon your cozy cocoon on the couch to change the flickering firelight from orange to blue or a combination of the two. But should you choose to shimmy over to the Napoleon Allure (or you misplaced the remote somewhere in the sofa cushions), a touch-screen control panel makes it easy to get the fire exactly how you want it. On a chilly night, it’s the perfect way to heat up the room without drastically increasing your electric bill.

While the warmth of the flame sounds appealing now, you might question the necessity of such a fireplace in Texas. Put your hesitation to bed: You can enjoy this fireplace year-round thanks to optional heating functionality. If all you really want is to set the mood with a comforting glow, simply use your fireplace without the heat. And if you’re wondering where you’d enjoy the Napoleon Allure, there’s no need to knock down a wall or embark on a major remodeling project; this fireplace goes anywhere you choose. Use the included bracket to hang it on a living room or bedroom wall, or install it as a fully recessed unit in your wall. All you need to set this fireplace aglow is a standard outlet. A paintable cord cover ensures it will blend seamlessly in an y room.

However you opt to hang or display the unit, it’s a stunning alternative to a vented fireplace. You get all the charm and ambiance of a traditional fireplace without the need for firewood or a chimney. If you want to add sophistication and warmth to your home, just reconnect with an old flame in a new way: the Napoleon Allure.

DETAILS

Price: $1,499

Dimensions: 46.9" x 21.6" x 5"

Weight: 82.4 lbs.

Bulb: LED

Heating area: 400 sq. ft.

ElectricFireplacesDirect.com