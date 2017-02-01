Skip to main content

A New Flame

Feb 01, 2017 08:26AM, Published by Ashley Pape, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

You’ve set the scene for a relaxing evening at home with your significant other—the kids are in bed, a bottle of vino is chilled and your favorite movie is cued up on Netflix. You could dim the lights, but that doesn’t hold a candle to the Napoleon 60-Inch Allure Electric Fireplace. When you want to create a cozy ambiance to make your sweetie swoon, this wall-mount fireplace does it with the push of a button. 

The Napoleon Allure allows you to play with fire in multiple ways. You can control flame intensity, temperature and even flame color through a multi-function remote. No need to abandon your cozy cocoon on the couch to change the flickering firelight from orange to blue or a combination of the two. But should you choose to shimmy over to the Napoleon Allure (or you misplaced the remote somewhere in the sofa cushions), a touch-screen control panel makes it easy to get the fire exactly how you want it. On a chilly night, it’s the perfect way to heat up the room without drastically increasing your electric bill. 

While the warmth of the flame sounds appealing now, you might question the necessity of such a fireplace in Texas. Put your hesitation to bed: You can enjoy this fireplace year-round thanks to optional heating functionality. If all you really want is to set the mood with a comforting glow, simply use your fireplace without the heat. And if you’re wondering where you’d enjoy the Napoleon Allure, there’s no need to knock down a wall or embark on a major remodeling project; this fireplace goes anywhere you choose. Use the included bracket to hang it on a living room or bedroom wall, or install it as a fully recessed unit in your wall. All you need to set this fireplace aglow is a standard outlet. A paintable cord cover ensures it will blend seamlessly in an y room. 

However you opt to hang or display the unit, it’s a stunning alternative to a vented fireplace. You get all the charm and ambiance of a traditional fireplace without the need for firewood or a chimney. If you want to add sophistication and warmth to your home, just reconnect with an old flame in a new way: the Napoleon Allure. 

DETAILS 

Price: $1,499 

Dimensions: 46.9" x 21.6" x 5" 

Weight: 82.4 lbs. 

Bulb: LED 

Heating area: 400 sq. ft. 

ElectricFireplacesDirect.com 

Electric Fireplaces Direct

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)

  • Let the Dragon Band show you the world

    02/01/2017
    07:00AM

    Help the sound of the Dragon Band and have the vacation of a life time! The Dragon Band will b...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/01/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/01/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Film – “Surviving Picasso”

    02/01/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Canvas, color, metal, ceramics. The century’s leading artist commanded them all. But what about t...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/02/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/03/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/03/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Art at Swirl Bakery

    02/03/2017
    05:30PM — 07:00PM

    Please join us for food, drinks and photography. Art reception featuring, "Mom & Her Camera" by ...

  • Community Volunteer Fair

    02/04/2017
    10:00AM — 04:00PM

    On Saturday, February 4, 2017, the Junior League of Dallas (JLD), presenting sponsor Children’s H...

  • “Wildlife” by Betty Watkins

    02/04/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Help-Create Hearts + Flowers

    02/04/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Exciting for friends, family or couples, the Help-Create Hearts + Flowers events allow participan...

  • Annual Beer and Chocolate Tasting

    02/04/2017
    03:00PM — 06:00PM

    Join us for the first installment of The Ginger Man Annual Traditions at our Annual Beer & Chocol...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/04/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Carroll Dragon Band Bistro

    02/04/2017
    05:30PM — 08:30PM

    The Carroll Band Bistro is just around the corner...This is the largest fundraiser of the year an...

  • Paint like Picasso

    02/04/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    Relax with a glass of wine and learn to paint like Picasso. Local artist and painter, Paula Mitch...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/05/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/07/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • DO GOOD FEEL GOOD

    02/08/2017
    10:30AM — 11:30AM

    Join us at the 10:30am classes on February 7th and 8th! The one time class cost of $35 will be r...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/08/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/10/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Daddy Daughter Dance

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Daddy Daughter Dance, presented by Grand Prairie Parks, Arts and Recreation Department, is an...

  • FlyKids Yoga Valentine Kid's Night Out

    02/10/2017
    06:00PM — 09:00PM

    Your Valentine will enjoy a night of yoga, fun games, a pizza dinner and dancing. Drinks and a sw...

  • Pinot & Pearls

    02/10/2017
    06:30PM — 08:00PM

    Wine Tasting :: Hors d'Oeuvres :: Pearls Presentation :: Pearls Shopping Valentine's Day Wine...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/10/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Mansfield Day at the State Capital

    02/11/2017
    06:00AM

    Who's going? Our City Officials, Our School District Officials and .... YOU, our Chamber Member...

  • Mansfield Hazardous Household Waste Collection

    02/11/2017
    10:00AM — 03:00PM

    Drop off at Mansfield Environmental Collection Center (ECC) 616 S. Wisteria Street, Mansfield, Te...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/11/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/11/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/11/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation at Jason's Deli!

    02/11/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Come Support Fabulous Faith's Foundation! Come eat with us and support the cause! Fabulous ...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/11/2017
    07:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/12/2017
    01:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/12/2017
    01:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK

    02/12/2017
    04:30PM

    The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

  • TEEN SCENE PLAYERS PRESENT EAT (It’s Not About Food)

    02/12/2017
    04:30PM

    EAT (It’s Not About Food) dramatizes and decodes the baffling world of eating disorders in boys a...

  • Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Night

    02/14/2017
    05:00PM — 09:00PM

    With flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass, the Flaming Cocktails Hot Date Nigh...

  • SED STEM Academy

    02/15/2017
    05:30PM — 06:30PM

    SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue

Proud member of the Locable Affiliate Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable.com and Southlake Style