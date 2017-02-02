Skip to main content

Enjoy Flapjacks, Raise Funds for Southlake Dragon Dreamers

Feb 02, 2017 07:59AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure, Today

Pancakes and baseball. It’s the stuff dreams are made of—especially for Southlake Dragon Dreamers, a newly formed 12U select baseball team. The team has a busy schedule this year, with tournaments or games on most weekends. The highlight of the year is a trip this summer to play in an invitational tournament in Cooperstown, New York.

Head to The Cheesecake Factory in Southlake Town Square on February 4 for the Dragon Dreamers’ inaugural fundraiser as they prepare to represent Southlake in Cooperstown. From 8 to 10 a.m., guests can enjoy a complete pancake breakfast for $10, which helps benefit the Dragon Dreamers. Bring your family and friends to meet players, coaches and parents, along with the team’s two incredible special needs coaches.

Each year, a select set of players and coaches have the opportunity to play in Cooperstown Dreams Park for a one-of-a-kind baseball experience. The players get to participate in a weeklong tournament, only a stone’s throw away from the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. This summer, the Southlake Dragon Dreamers will get to live this dream by playing in the premier 12U Baseball Tournament in July. 

Stay up to date by following the Southlake Dragon Dreamers on Facebook.

 


 

 


