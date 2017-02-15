Community Invited to Join in the Run4Elise 5K, 1-Mile Fundraiser

Feb 15, 2017 09:43AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: City+School, Life+Leisure

All are invited to take part in the Run4Elise 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run on April 8 at Dragon Stadium. Elise Cerami was a passionate 13-year-old competitive swimmer who passed away during warm-ups at a club practice last summer. Run4Elise is a division of the SWIM4Elise Foundation, a registered nonprofit organization that promotes water safety through swimming scholarships. On race day, $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded. North Texas swimmers from 6th through 12th grade (including Dragon swimmers who are on NTN, LAC or other USA Swimming clubs) are eligible for swim camp and college scholarships.

Group registration is $25 (four or more participants) and $30 for single participants in the 1-Mile Fun Run or 5K. The event kicks off with scholarship awards at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile Fun Run at 8:15 and the 5K at 8:45. Each participant will receive a finisher’s medal, and awards will be given in the 5K to the overall top male and female, along with the first, second and third male/female by age group.

Katie Meili, 2016 U.S. Olympic team swimmer and two-time Olympic medalist in both gold and bronze, will be the special guest at the event. Gather your family and friends and create a team to run in memory of Elise—the team deadline is March 17. Plaques will be awarded to the two teams with the most registered participants.

Visit Swim4Elise.com to learn more and click here to make a donation to the Elise Cerami Memorial Scholarship.



