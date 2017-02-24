Community Invited to Sabre’s International Women’s Day Event

-
What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a parade, live music and awesome food, without ...
-
| Don’t miss TobyMac at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie as he brings his Hits Deep tour to North...
-
Join Four Seasons Dallas' Master Sommelier James Tidwell, and taste your way through the Southern...
-
Greetings y’all! I am pleased to announce the Center for African American Studies (CAAS) 5th Ann...
-
Grand Prairie's Warmack Library hosts a free seminar on braiding for natural hair from 11 am to 1...
-
The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...
-
The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...
-
This class is a taste-testers dream! Nibble your way through this evening of savory cooking creat...
-
Saddle up during this private 45-minute ride to support Carroll Education Foundation. Shop and 22...
-
All are invited to sweat for a good cause! Reserve a bike at ZYN22 on Sunday, February 26 at 12:3...
-
Is The Sorority Recruitment Process “All Greek” To You?
Please join us for the Mid-Cities Panh...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on February 28. Restaura...
-
Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...
-
Two Seminars!
7:30 - 8:00 Registration
8:00 - 10:30 Is Your Business NFL Wort...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
Run, don’t walk, to register for C. C. Young’s Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run set for March 3, 20...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
At Community Storehouse’s 15th annual Hope Dinner and Auction, hope is renewed for local children...
-
Known as the leading punk rock band since the late 1980s, Green Day embarks on its North American...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
The Junior League of Dallas will host its 55th Annual Ball on March 4, 2017 at the Hilton Anatole...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
Hollywood On the Runway will be the 20th Annual Fashion Show and Benefit hosted by National Chari...
-
If you love fashion and helping a good cause, get your ticket to the 20th Annual National Charity...
-
With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...
-
On the first Monday of each month in the 2016-17 school year, Mansfield ISD is encouraging the co...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
2 free series starting Feb. 28
"Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
You are invited
FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION
Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine
...
-
Experience architecture in motion mixed with extreme athleticism when Diavolo performs in Dallas ...
-
Come on down … You might be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live!” Join the fun and yo...
-
CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...