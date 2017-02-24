Community Invited to Sabre’s International Women’s Day Event

Mardi Gras 02/24/2017 12:00AM What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a parade, live music and awesome food, without ...

Toby Mac 02/24/2017 12:00AM | Don’t miss TobyMac at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie as he brings his Hits Deep tour to North...

Wines of the Beautiful South Wine Experience 02/24/2017 06:00PM — 07:30PM Join Four Seasons Dallas' Master Sommelier James Tidwell, and taste your way through the Southern...

UTA Center for African American Studies 5th Annual Conference 02/25/2017 09:00AM — 05:00PM Greetings y’all! I am pleased to announce the Center for African American Studies (CAAS) 5th Ann...

Braid Out Seminar 02/25/2017 11:00AM — 01:00PM Grand Prairie's Warmack Library hosts a free seminar on braiding for natural hair from 11 am to 1...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/25/2017 01:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK 02/25/2017 04:30PM The world’s funniest kid is back! Junie B. Jones is ecstatic about her new black furry mittens th...

Tapas Españolas 02/25/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM This class is a taste-testers dream! Nibble your way through this evening of savory cooking creat...

Pedal with a Purpose 02/26/2017 12:30PM — 01:15PM Saddle up during this private 45-minute ride to support Carroll Education Foundation. Shop and 22...

Pedal With a Purpose 02/26/2017 12:30PM — 01:15PM All are invited to sweat for a good cause! Reserve a bike at ZYN22 on Sunday, February 26 at 12:3...

Mid-cities Panhellenic Sorority Recruitment Forum 02/26/2017 03:00PM — 05:00PM Is The Sorority Recruitment Process “All Greek” To You? Please join us for the Mid-Cities Panh...

Tasty Tales 02/27/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Dine For Dragons: February 28 02/28/2017 07:00AM Eat in. Take out. Help fuel Carroll Education Foundation with every meal on February 28. Restaura...

Live Well Lecture Series. 02/28/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

Latin Dance with Loui 02/28/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

Seminars to Grow Your Business 03/01/2017 07:30AM — 12:30PM Two Seminars! 7:30 - 8:00 Registration 8:00 - 10:30 Is Your Business NFL Wort...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/01/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

SED STEM Academy 03/01/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run 03/03/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Run, don’t walk, to register for C. C. Young’s Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run set for March 3, 20...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/03/2017 07:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Hope Dinner & Auction 03/04/2017 12:00AM At Community Storehouse’s 15th annual Hope Dinner and Auction, hope is renewed for local children...

Green Day 03/04/2017 12:00AM Known as the leading punk rock band since the late 1980s, Green Day embarks on its North American...

Junior League of Dallas 55th Annual Ball 03/04/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM The Junior League of Dallas will host its 55th Annual Ball on March 4, 2017 at the Hilton Anatole...

Hollywood on the Runway Fashion Show and Benefit 03/05/2017 02:00PM Hollywood On the Runway will be the 20th Annual Fashion Show and Benefit hosted by National Chari...

NCL Fashion show and benefit 03/05/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM If you love fashion and helping a good cause, get your ticket to the 20th Annual National Charity...

Colors for Caring Day 03/06/2017 08:00AM On the first Monday of each month in the 2016-17 school year, Mansfield ISD is encouraging the co...

Tasty Tales 03/06/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

DIavolo 03/10/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Experience architecture in motion mixed with extreme athleticism when Diavolo performs in Dallas ...

The Price is right live 03/10/2017 07:00PM Come on down … You might be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live!” Join the fun and yo...