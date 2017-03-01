North Texas is Home to Some of America’s Hardest-Working Cities

Mar 01, 2017 06:54AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure

Some of the country’s hardest-working Americans live in North Texas. WalletHub, a personal finance website, analyzed 116 of the country’s largest cities across six key metrics: average workweek hours, labor-force participation rate, average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident and average leisure time spent per day.

Eight of the top 20 hardest-working cities are in Texas, and five of these cities are in North Texas. Plano took the No. 2 spot, followed by Irving at No. 5, Dallas at No. 12, Fort Worth at No. 16 and Garland at No. 20. Other Texas cities in the top 20 include Corpus Christi at No. 8, Austin at No. 17 and Houston at No. 18.

Click here for methodology and full analysis of 2017’s hardest-working cities in America.