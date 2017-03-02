Construction Plans Approved for New Medical Office Development in Southlake

Bring in a bag of Dog or Cat Food and get a FREE Blow Out! 03/02/2017 09:00AM We are raising food for our local shelters and are offering a FREE blow out for every bag of Cat ...

“Expressions of the spirit” by Betty Grummer 03/02/2017 11:00AM — 06:00PM You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

Southlake Centennial Lions Club meeting 03/03/2017 07:15AM — 08:15AM Join the Southlake Centennial Lions Club, a new chapter of Lion's Club International whose missio...

Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run 03/03/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Run, don’t walk, to register for C. C. Young’s Carry the Torch 5K and Fun Run set for March 3, 20...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/03/2017 07:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Hope Dinner & Auction 03/04/2017 12:00AM At Community Storehouse’s 15th annual Hope Dinner and Auction, hope is renewed for local children...

Green Day 03/04/2017 12:00AM Known as the leading punk rock band since the late 1980s, Green Day embarks on its North American...

Free Grand Prairie Electronic Recycling Event 03/04/2017 09:00AM — 11:00AM Recycle your old electronics during the free Electronic Recycling Event Sat., March 4 from 9 am-1...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/04/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

Junior League of Dallas 55th Annual Ball 03/04/2017 07:00PM — 10:30PM The Junior League of Dallas will host its 55th Annual Ball on March 4, 2017 at the Hilton Anatole...

Hollywood on the Runway Fashion Show and Benefit 03/05/2017 02:00PM Hollywood On the Runway will be the 20th Annual Fashion Show and Benefit hosted by National Chari...

NCL Fashion show and benefit 03/05/2017 02:00PM — 05:00PM If you love fashion and helping a good cause, get your ticket to the 20th Annual National Charity...

Colors for Caring Day 03/06/2017 08:00AM On the first Monday of each month in the 2016-17 school year, Mansfield ISD is encouraging the co...

Tasty Tales 03/06/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/07/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

SED STEM Academy 03/08/2017 05:30PM — 06:30PM SED Science Academy (K-8) ensuring your child's excellence in internationally recommended science...

Carroll Dragon Water Polo Camp 03/08/2017 07:30PM — 08:45AM This is a camp being offered by the Carroll Water Polo team in Carroll ISD. There are two opport...

2017 State of the City Address and Community Auction 03/09/2017 06:00PM — 09:00PM You are invited to the 2017 State of the City Address and Community Auction, hosted by the Grand ...

DIavolo 03/10/2017 06:00PM — 10:00PM Experience architecture in motion mixed with extreme athleticism when Diavolo performs in Dallas ...

The Price is right live 03/10/2017 07:00PM Come on down … You might be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live!” Join the fun and yo...

CALENDAR GIRLS 03/10/2017 08:00PM — 10:00PM CALENDAR GIRLS, When Annie’s husband John dies of leukemia, she and best friend Chris resolve to ...

Tater Tots and Beer Festival 03/11/2017 12:00AM Sample piping-hot tater tot creations prepared by highly skilled chefs and sip dozens of domestic...

St. Paddy’s Dash Down Greenville 5k 03/11/2017 08:00AM — 12:00PM Throw on all the green you can find, bring your friends and join the 22nd annual St. Paddy’s Dash...

KATHY BURKS THEATRE OF PUPPETRY ARTS’ JACK AND THE BEANSTALK 03/11/2017 01:30PM With great music and unexpected humor, Kathy Burks’ troupe brings to life the age-old fairy tale ...

2nd Sunday Jazz Jam - all are welcome 03/12/2017 05:00PM — 07:00PM If you enjoy playing or singing or just listening to Jazz in a quiet setting while having a glass...

Tasty Tales 03/13/2017 09:30AM — 10:30AM It's time to cook with our favorite books! Join us as we have fun learning a new recipe each week...

Live Well Lecture Series. 03/14/2017 05:30PM — 07:00PM Join Executive Medicine of Texas as we continue our FREE community health and wellness lecture se...

Latin Dance with Loui 03/14/2017 06:30PM — 07:30PM 2 free series starting Feb. 28 "Latin Dance with Loui" lets adult participants sample a variet...

Medallion Help-Create 03/15/2017 10:00AM — 01:00PM Look no further than Vetro Glassblowing Studio & Gallery for fiery family fun this spring break a...

Tony Bennett 03/15/2017 05:00PM Tony Bennett wants you to join him for a special evening as he celebrates his 90th birthday. Benn...

Chamber Chat with John Simpson of Southern Champion Tray 03/16/2017 08:00AM — 09:00AM Chamber Chats are informal conversations with some of Mansfield's most successful! Come learn ab...

