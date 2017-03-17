Skip to main content

Dragon Band Hosts Inaugural Band Night for Eighth Grade Musicians

Mar 17, 2017 07:53AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, Today, City+School

Ken Johnson, assistant band director, leads the Carroll High School Wind Ensemble and Dawson Middle School eighth grade band

For prospective middle school musicians, there can be some mystery on what it takes to succeed at the high school level. But the Carroll Dragon Marching Band wanted to change that. It hosts a middle school night each fall during one of the home football games, and this year, the band wanted to do something a little more. On March 8, the Carroll Dragon Band hosted a combined band night to unite all Dragon musicians. 

Band members and their parents convened at Carroll High School for an evening of music and camaraderie. It was an opportunity for eighth grade band members to perform with high school ensembles and for students to learn what it takes be part of the award-winning Carroll Dragon Band program.

After a short rehearsal, eighth graders and members of the Carroll High School Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble performed a concert in the cafeteria followed by pizza for all band students. An eighth grade parent meeting allowed parents to get more information about the band.

Visit CarrollDragonBand.org to learn more.


