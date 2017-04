Brunching with Your Peeps!

Apr 13, 2017 12:18PM, Published by Mike, Categories: Eat+Drink, Life+Leisure, Today

The Peepin' Cold Brew cocktail bounces into Del Frisco's Grille this Easter!

Come for the cocktail, but stay for their Easter brunch menu featuring; Red Velvet Belgian Waffles, Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs or Crab Cake Benedict.



Brunch is available all weekend and until 4pm on Easter Sunday.





Bounce into Del Frisco's Grille this Easter for a special edition cocktail. Two great Easter morning tastes (shhh we won't tell) come together at this hot Southlake brunch outpost with their colorful and creativecocktail. Made with vanilla vodka, cold brew coffee, Monin salted caramel syrup, and a classic Easter Peep marshmallow garnish it is sure to brighten your day!