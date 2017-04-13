Brunching with Your Peeps!
Apr 13, 2017 12:18PM, Published by Mike, Categories: Eat+Drink, Life+Leisure, Today
The Peepin' Cold Brew cocktail bounces into Del Frisco's Grille this Easter!
Gallery: Del Frisco Grille's Brunch Menu [4 Images] Click any image to expand.
Come for the cocktail, but stay for their Easter brunch menu featuring; Red Velvet Belgian Waffles, Chicken-Fried Steak & Eggs or Crab Cake Benedict.
Brunch is available all weekend and until 4pm on Easter Sunday.
