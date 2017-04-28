Skip to main content

Ten Dragons Celebrated at CSHS Fine Arts Recognition Ceremony

Apr 28, 2017 09:48AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Dragon Pride, Life+Leisure, City+School

Carissa Aglietti, Jack DeBusk, Hannah Hamel, Kyle Hassien, Madeleine Louviere, Grace Magar, Gavin Mullally, Cliona Smith Jack Emery and Mathew Austin Woolsey were among 9 CISD fine arts students honored for signing their college scholarships at a special ceremony on April 28, 2017 at CSHS.

Gallery: Fine Arts Signing Day 2017 [12 Images] Click any image to expand.

On Friday morning at Carroll Senior High School, family and friends gathered to celebrate 10 Dragons who have been accepted into prestigious programs around the country.

The process for pursuing a degree in fine arts is rigorous. Students looking to move on to collegiate studies in these disciplines go through a two-step process. They must be accepted into both their university and go through a portfolio, interview or audition process to be accepted to their chosen fine arts program. Many students audition and interview for months as collegiate fine arts programs are often looking for the right students to fill specific roles or to be mentored by faculty with specific skills.

For prospective art students, this process can include a persuasive cover, resume and portfolio displaying a variety of media and techniques used in their art.

For prospective music students, this can include a repertoire list discussing the music studies and roles performed, recommendations, recordings of original work or performances and finally live auditions playing memorized music and sight-reading.

For prospective theater students, this process can be very similar to that of music students but may actually include applying to multiple departments. Theater students may be required to provide resumes, videos and audition in person, performing songs to show off their vocal range and performing both classical and contemporary monologues. And don’t forget the all-important headshot!

Congratulations to the 10 students who have succeeded in successfully navigating this process and will be taking this next step towards their future.

Carissa Aglietti, Maryland Institute College of Art

Jack DeBusk, Monserrat College of art

Jack Emery, TCU 

Hannah I. Hamel, Oklahoma City University

Kyle Hassien, University of North Texas

Madeleine Louviere, University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Grace Magar, DePaul University

Gavin Mullally, Parson School of Design

Cliona Smith, University of Oklahoma

Matthew Austin Woolsey, University of North Texas

 

Read This Month's Digital Issue

