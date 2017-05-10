Rock Out to the Greats

On “Sunday, Bloody Sunday,” you might be recovering from U2’s concert that’s set to rock AT&T Stadium this month. However

you feel about U2, there’s no denying the iconic 1980s rock band became one of the de nitive sounds of the decade. U2 has enter- tained audiences for more than 40 years and released 13 studio albums, plus compilations and reissues. The Irish band—comprised of lead singer Bono, guitarist the Edge, bassist Adam Clayton and drummer Larry Mullen, Jr.—will get fans on their feet with iconic hits from the 1987 Grammy Award-winning “The Joshua Tree.” During this 30-year anni- versary tour, fans can expect to hear all of their favorite U2 songs that made the album No. 1 in the United States and sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

For U2, creating chart-topping classic rock hits is only part of the package; the band is equally focused on performing a great show and giving the audience an unforgetta- ble experience. The band has toured all over the world since 1976, breaking many records along the way. In fact, the U2360° tour in 2011 became the most successful concert tour of all time, as they performed 110 shows to 7.1 million people in 30 countries on ve conti- nents. Fans of all ages won’t want to miss this show that is sure to inspire, entertain and create lasting memories. If you “Still Haven’t Found What [You’re] Looking For,” get tickets for this show. After all, the world-famous U2 will perform “With or Without You.”