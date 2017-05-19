Skip to main content

Operation Kindness Kicks Off Summer Furry Friend Fridays

May 19, 2017 10:16AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Operation Kindness wants North Texans to bring home furry friends this summer by offering a special weekly opportunity—the first five adopters on Fridays will receive $50 off the adoption fee. The campaign runs through July 28.

Adoption fees are regularly $135 for cats/kittens and $185 for dogs/puppies. With the adoption of every animal, adopters receive adoption counseling, pet care and educational materials, temporary carrier for cats, Operation Kindness tag with animal ID, microchip ID and registration, rabies tag for animals over four months of age, pet care starter kit with food samples and helpful information, spay or neuter surgery, coupon for 25-percent off entire purchase at Pets Supplies Plus.

Visit OperationKindness.org for more information about pet adoption and to discover pets currently seeking forever homes. 

