ABC Pediatrics to Open New Center in Trophy Club

May 22, 2017 08:03AM, Published by Audrey Sellers, Categories: Life+Leisure, Today

Families of children with a diagnosis of autism in the Trophy Club, Southlake and Roanoke areas have a new resource: Achievement, Balance, Community, LLC. ABC is a comprehensive therapy program designed for children with autism. The new therapy center, located at 2600 Bobcat Drive in Trophy Club, is scheduled to open in July.

Owned and operated by Barbara Cravey and her team of professionals, the center will provide services including Applied Behavior Analysis, speech-language therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. “We are overwhelmed by the support of the community and our families, and we are looking forward to serving Trophy Club and surrounding areas,” said Cravey in a press release.

“Our goal is to help children and their families lead full and productive lives, by providing therapy and life skills in a nurturing environment,” she said. Parental counseling is offered to enable the primary caregivers to reinforce the behaviors learned during therapy.

Children currently enrolled at ABC Pediatrics range in age from three years to 17. In addition to autism, the diagnoses represented include ADHD, speech-delay.

The center will be constructed with a few individual cubicles for one-on-one teaching and open spaces for group interaction. A key element of the environment will be a sensory gym. The gym will feature puzzles, slides, trampolines, swings and a ball pit.

“Sensory integration therapy improves daily function in children with autism,” Cravey said. The facility expansion spans from the Flower Mound location, and is developed to meet the needs in a community that may not have other options, she said.

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to teach children with autism. ABC Pediatrics utilizes the therapy to teach a wide variety of skills such as requesting (manding), social skills, independent and functional living skills. Research has shown that life skills are even more important than academic achievement for individuals with autism who are on the journey to independent and meaningful lives.

Kristan Elsken M. Ed., BCBA will serve as the behavior analyst for the new Trophy Club location. Visit ABC-Pediatrics.com for more information.



