Lone Star Leadership Academy Calls for Nominations

Sep 28, 2017 07:58AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

Dragon educators: Know of any students who would enjoy a week of fun, learning and leadership development? Nominate them for the 2018 Lone Star Leadership Academy! The program provides meaningful and experiential learning opportunities for Texas students in fourth through eighth grade. Each day, participants learn about unique careers from professionals and work in small groups to develop specific leadership skills.

In addition to improving their leadership abilities, participants gain self-confidence and independence, and develop new friendships with other high-achieving students from across the state.

The nomination deadline is November 3. Visit EducationInAction.org for eligibility requirements and to nominate students.



