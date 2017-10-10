Skip to main content

Get Your Women’s Luncheon Tickets Before They’re Gone

Oct 10, 2017 09:50AM ● Published by Audrey Sellers

It’s the last call for tickets to Southlake Style’s second-annual women’s luncheon, “Flourishing in the Face of Failure,” October 13 at The Marq. Ticket sales close October 11, and there won’t be tickets at the door.

Still need to reserve a seat? Click here for tickets.

This year’s keynote speaker is Merrilee Kick, an Ernst & Young Entrepreneurial Winning Woman of 2016, and the founder of Southern Champion and BuzzBallz, $20 million premium wine and spirits companies.

At the luncheon, presented by Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Kick will share her message that the difference between failure and luck is found in the amount of effort applied to learning from your mistakes. Reserve your seat for an unforgettable event that includes a catered lunch from Southlake’s Scratch Kitchen, fine wine from Southern Champion and a swag bag of special gifts. 

Invite your friends, colleagues and neighbors to join you—the event is designed to empower women across Southlake and North Texas! Tickets are $75; 10 percent of ticket sales will benefit the GRACE Transitional Housing program and Restored Hope Ministries. 

We’ll see you at The Marq!

Details:

Southlake Style’s Second-Annual Women’s Luncheon

The Marq

October 13, 2017

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

