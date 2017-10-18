The Great #48

With so many opportunities ahead of him, he’s undoubtedly pumped. “It’s really cool, and I’m just so excited,” Doddridge says.

A TEAM MENTALITY

Last year, Doddridge was a key cog in helping Carroll to the 2016 District 5-6A championship and a 10-2 record. The Dragons came up short, falling to eventual Division II state champion DeSoto in the area round, but Doddridge left his mark. He closed out the season with 54 tackles, 11 for loss, three sacks and one interception.

The team captain is ready to play where he’s needed and to do whatever it takes this season—not for himself, but for his team. Helping his teammates push harder, train smarter and compete at their personal best is what drives him.

“To be a good leader, I can’t be afraid to call someone out,” says Doddridge. “The more you care for someone, the more you’ll call them out because you want what’s best for them.”

Doddridge counts many of his teammates among his personal friends, which is perhaps why he encourages them to work so hard. For him, success is when he can feel proud about a game. He holds his teammates to the same high standard. “I call it a success when everyone is proud of how they played,” says Doddridge.

In striving for excellence for himself and his team, there’s no doubt Doddridge’s heart is in the right place. On his Twitter bio, @JacobDoddridge, he writes, “1 John 3:23 Love one another.”

Doddridge’s coaches can attest to his leadership capabilities and his commitment to his fellow Dragons. “Jacob is definitely an ambassador for our Dragon Football TEAM,” says Southlake Carroll head football coach, Hal Wasson. “He’s an outstanding young man, student and leader. He plays at a high level, and our players and staff have tremen- dous respect for what he does for our TEAM.”

The 17-year-old student-athlete puts in the work, attending football meetings at 7:30 a.m. followed by classes (he loves U.S. History with Ms. Colvin) and evening practice. Doddridge tries to get a jump on his homework during the school day so he can get to bed at a reasonable hour, which for him is usually by 11:30 p.m. “It’s all about managing my time,” he says. “When I’m really tired, I won’t do well in school. I try to get at least seven hours of sleep.”

Despite a packed schedule, Doddridge finds ways to help at home. “Both of my parents work, so sometimes I’ll make dinner for them,” he says. “Pasta is easy to make, so I eat a lot of pasta!” Sometimes, though, he just wants a burger from Kincaid’s or tacos from Fuzzy’s—two of his favorite local places.

Whether he’s at home, on the field or in the classroom, Doddridge wants to put a smile on his parents’ faces. “I thank God for my God- given talents, but I’m also grateful for my parents,” he says. “They have always been there for me and supported me. I want to make them proud.”