Chemistry Lessons

by EJ Holland

Will Bowers had butterflies in his stomach as he took the field for the first time as the starting quarterback at Southlake Carroll. Bowers opened the game by completing his first pass and threw a touchdown later in the half before tossing two interceptions. However, Bowers rebounded and helped the Dragons knock off Broken Arrow (Okla.), 21-14, by being accurate and consistent.

Overall, Bowers finished 20-of-26 for 258 yards and touchdown and added 35 yards on the ground. It was a performance that Southlake Carroll head coach Hal Wasson was proud of.

“He weathered the storm quite well,” Wasson said. “I thought he did a good job. He made plays with his feet. I believe he completed around 77 percent of his passes. He was accurate. He took some vicious hits and bounced back up. He showed physical and mental toughness.”

The first time Bowers really took the idea of becoming the starting quarterback for Southlake Carroll seriously was back in 2011. That year, Kenny Hill, who is now at TCU, led the Dragons to their eighth state title as he dazzled fans with his arm and legs.

Hill is just one of several great quarterbacks to come out of Southlake Carroll. From Chase Daniel to Greg McElroy to Riley Dodge, the program is known for churning out high-level players at the position.

But Bowers doesn’t see his opportunity as a chance to follow in anyone’s footsteps. He wants to be the best quarterback he can be — plain and simple.

“I try not to think about the tradition,” Bowers said. “I just try to be myself day in and day out. I know there is a lot of surrounding pressure. Some people think I have to be this or that. I just try to be myself and do what I can do.”