Merrilee Kick and Danielle Vaughn Wowed at Southlake Style’s Second-Annual Women’s Luncheon

Oct 23, 2017 01:57PM ● Published by Dia

At our second-annual women’s luncheon on October 13, keynote speaker Merrilee Kick wowed more than 230 women in attendance with her powerful message of persevering through hardship. Kick, the founder and president of Southern Champion/BuzzBallz, a $20 million premium wine and spirits company, continues to make her mark in a male-dominated industry. Her talk was preceded by a welcome from Danielle Vaughn, founder of FlyKids Yoga. Vaughn shared her personal story of overcoming the perpetual feeling of needing to please people. 

Presented by Texas Health Southlake, 10 percent of ticket sales and 100 percent of Kendra Scott mystery boxes sales benefited the GRACE Transitional Housing program and New Friends, New Life. 

Guests enjoyed a delicious lunch from local Scratch Kitchen, along with swag bags featuring a cookbook from Central Market, gift certificates from local restaurants and spas and other exciting items.

A special thank you to event sponsors Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Solis Mammography.

 

 

 

