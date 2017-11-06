Skip to main content

2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey: Your Opinion Matters!

Nov 06, 2017 03:04PM ● Published by Mike

courtesy of the City of Southlake.

Take a moment and let your voice be heard! The City of Southlake is currently collecting survey data for its 2017 Citizen SatisfactionSurvey. All Southlake residents are encouraged to fill out the online survey hosted on the City’s website this October and November. Results and analyses from the biannual survey will provide City Council and City staff with insight that can be used to help make strategic decisions in a variety of areas, including service improvements and enhancements, measuring and tracking internal performance, budgeting, policy, and planning.

For more information visit the City of Southlake's Website. 


City+School 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey

  • Veterans Day Relay Run

    11/10/2017
    08:00AM — 06:00PM

    Join the 4th Annual Veterans Day Relay Run where veterans and their family members will follow a ...

  • Storytime With Sunshine

    11/10/2017
    10:30AM — 12:00PM

    This class combines the joy of reading with art and important lessons for children ages 3-5. Kid...

  • Ruth Francis Artist's Show & Reception

    11/10/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    “Where In The World Is Ruth Today?” by Ruth Francis Artist’s Show & Reception Nov 2 – 11, 2017 ...

  • Maverick Home Volleyball Game

    11/10/2017
    06:30PM — 08:30PM

    Volleyball match being hosted at The College Park Center by the UT Arlington Mavericks Collegiate...

  • PARTY ON!

    11/10/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • Southlake Carroll HS - Football - Varsity @ Hebron Hawks

    11/10/2017
    07:30PM

    Calling all Dragon Fans—it's time to head to Carrollton as the Dragons face their district rivals...

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style