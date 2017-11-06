2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey: Your Opinion Matters!

Nov 06, 2017 03:04PM ● Published by Mike

courtesy of the City of Southlake.

Take a moment and let your voice be heard! The City of Southlake is currently collecting survey data for its 2017 Citizen SatisfactionSurvey . All Southlake residents are encouraged to fill out the online survey hosted on the City’s website this October and November. Results and analyses from the biannual survey will provide City Council and City staff with insight that can be used to help make strategic decisions in a variety of areas, including service improvements and enhancements, measuring and tracking internal performance, budgeting, policy, and planning.

For more information visit the City of Southlake's Website.






