Southlake Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team Wins the Lone Star Shoot-Out

Nov 28, 2017 10:04AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

The Southlake Carroll Boys Varsity Team walked away from the 10th annual Lone Star Shoot-Out on November 19 as champions. After dueling it out during the two-day tournament, the Dragons came out on top winning five of the six match ups.

They beat out other local high school teams like Plano West, Flower Mound, Colleyville and the Texas United select team. While they lost a close match against Texas United on Saturday, they came back on Sunday and dominated with a 7-3 turn out. That sprung them into the championship where they took down Plano West Varsity with a final score of 3-5.

This is after they took home the win from the McKinney Turlaxin Lacrosse Tournament in October. The team is now prepping for the spring in hopes to continue their winning streak into the second part of the season.