Skip to main content

Southlake Boys Varsity Lacrosse Team Wins the Lone Star Shoot-Out

Nov 28, 2017 10:04AM ● Published by Ashley Madonna

Gallery: [0 Images] Click any image to expand.

The Southlake Carroll Boys Varsity Team walked away from the 10th annual Lone Star Shoot-Out on November 19 as champions. After dueling it out during the two-day tournament, the Dragons came out on top winning five of the six match ups.

They beat out other local high school teams like Plano West, Flower Mound, Colleyville and the Texas United select team. While they lost a close match against Texas United on Saturday, they came back on Sunday and dominated with a 7-3 turn out.  That sprung them into the championship where they took down Plano West Varsity with a final score of 3-5.

This is after they took home the win from the McKinney Turlaxin Lacrosse Tournament in October. The team is now prepping for the spring in hopes to continue their winning streak into the second part of the season. 

Dragon Pride lacrosse, dragon lacrosse

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/07/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Karen Harris Art Show and Reception - “Vibrancy”

    12/07/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/07/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Ribbon Cutting

    12/07/2017
    04:30PM — 06:00PM

    Munilla Dental recently opened in Southlake across from Watermere at Watermere Medical Plaza. We ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/07/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/07/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/07/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • 2017 Grand Prairie Holiday Tree Lighting

    12/07/2017
    06:00PM

    Have a very Prairie Christmas in downtown Grand Prairie with our annual tree lighting ceremony, h...

  • Holiday Wine Glass Exchange

    12/07/2017
    07:00PM — 09:00PM

    It' our 1st holiday season and we're ready to celebrate! We're having a Wine Glass Exchange! Br...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/08/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Karen Harris Art Show and Reception - “Vibrancy”

    12/08/2017
    11:00AM — 06:00PM

    You are invited FEATURED ARTIST’S SHOW and RECEPTION Giddens Gallery of Fine Art in Grapevine ...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/08/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/08/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Fireside Holidays at Four Seasons

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM — 08:00PM

    Don't get your tinsel in a tangle this holiday season trying to figure out fun things to do with ...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/08/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • PARTY ON!

    12/08/2017
    07:00PM — 10:30PM

    Join us each Friday night for our weekly ballroom dance party! A great mix of ballroom, latin, c...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/10/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/10/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Candlelight Yoga with Organic Wine

    12/10/2017
    03:30PM — 05:00PM

    Karen will lead an hour long of gentle yoga class by LED candlelight. This class is appropriate ...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/10/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/10/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

  • DFW Toys for Tots Drive

    12/11/2017
    12:00AM

    Please make a generous donation of a new, unwrapped toy to a Southlake Starbucks location nearest...

  • Traditional Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Bring the kids and drop in for one of Vetro’s Traditional Ornament Help-Create events, *select da...

  • Extreme Ornament Help-Create Events

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 06:00PM

    Unleash your inner elf during Vetro’s Extreme Ornament Help-Create events, *select dates and time...

  • Holiday in the Park 2017

    12/11/2017
    02:00PM — 10:00PM

    Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17-January 7 at Six Flags Over Texas. I...

  • Enchant Christmas Light Maze & Market

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 11:00PM

    The Lone Star State is about to get a lot brighter as Enchant, The World's Largest Christmas Ligh...

  • 2017 Magical Winter Lights

    12/11/2017
    05:00PM — 10:00PM

    Magical Winter Lights is a spectacular, larger-than-life festival that presents a fresh multicult...

  • Gift of Lights 2017

    12/11/2017
    06:00PM

    The Gift of Lights is a Texas-sized Drive Thru light park hosted at Texas Motor Speedway with a p...

Featured Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More
Read This Month's Digital Issue
STAY CONNECTED
FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Southlake Style