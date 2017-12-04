Dragons Saddle Colts 28-24, Move on to Quarterfinals



Dec 04, 2017 12:24PM ● Published by Mike

Dec. 2 - Dragon wide receiver Carson White (#9) catches the game winning touchdown in a 28-24 Dragon victory over Arlington at The Star in Frisco. Photo by S.Johnson/SnappedDragons.com

