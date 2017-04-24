Resolution Reboot: 10 Healthy Habits to Adapt Today

Apr 24, 2017 02:18PM, Published by Dia, Categories: Health+Beauty

Alright, honesty time… how many of you have abandoned your health-related resolutions already? Our hands are up to. Though we’re only a quarter of the way through the year, our resolutions are so far behind us, we may not even be able to remember what they originally were. Though half of us make resolutions, only 10% of those actually keep them. But here’s the thing we so often forget… the year isn’t over. In fact, don’t think of the year as three months over, but nine months to go. There’s a lot of time left, and you can turn your resolutions around. Here are ten healthy habits that you can implement now to reboot your resolutions and get you feeling and looking good inside and out.

1. Eat a Healthy Breakfast

Eating a healthy breakfast is an important way to start your day off right. From weight control to maintaining stable glucose levels, the benefits of a healthy breakfast are many. Shoot for a protein-rich and healthy breakfast, such as one with eggs or Greek yogurt, for your first meal of the day to get your body optimized and ready to go.

2. Avoid Trans Fat

Trans fat is considered by most doctors to be the worst type of fat you can eat. Unlike dietary fats, trans fat, or trans fatty acids, both raise your LDL (bad) cholesterol and lowers your HDL (good) cholesterol. Most trans fat is known as partially hydrogenated oil and can be found in everything from baked goods containing shortening and refrigerated dough to fried foods. Be sure to check food ingredient lists for partially hydrogenated vegetable oil to avoid this unhealthy fat in your foods.

3. Eat Good Fats

Just as there are bad fats, there are good fats. Key to crucial brain function and normal growth and development are healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids and omega-6 fatty acids. Some great sources of health fats are from avocados, walnuts, almonds, olive oil, salmon, sardines, coconut oil, and real butter. Another way to get healthy fats is by taking fish oil supplements.

4. Take Epsom Salt Baths

Most of us know about the importance of iron and calcium for our bodies, but there is another mineral that is important from proper cell function and health – magnesium. Soaking in a bath of Epsom salt, which is high in magnesium, is one way to get this vital mineral back in your systems. Magnesium is the second most abundant element in our cells and helps the body regulate the hundreds of enzymes in the body.

5. Develop a Sleep Ritual

Whether it is some light stretching before bed or reading a book, find a restful task to do each night to help you fall asleep and get quality pillow time. In addition to this, make sure you pick the same time to go to bed to help your body establish a regular, restful pattern. Good sleep allows your body and mind to recharge, heal, and refresh, so do your best to make sure your sleep ritual and patterns are consistent so you wake up feeling good.

6. Brain Games

To keep the brain healthy and in optimum working condition, try playing some challenging brain games like chess, Scrabble, Sudoku, and cross word puzzles. In addition to a fun challenge, it helps with memory, cognitive functioning, and keeps the mind active. There are a number of brain game apps you can find on your tablet or smartphone to keep your mind energized and constantly evolving for the better, as well.

7. Drink Plenty of Water

In addition to keeping your body hydrated, drinking plenty of water provides a host of other benefits. It helps energize muscles and reduces fatigue, especially when exercising. Water keeps skin looking healthy. Water also is great for good kidney function and health. In addition to being refreshing, reaching for your water bottle instead of a soda or other sugar drink helps you control calories.

8. Establish an Exercise Regimen

Whether you begin a regularly scheduled walk or a daily trip to the gym, get and stay active to help you maintain your body weight and give you sustained energy. Good for your body, a regular exercise schedule is also good for your brain and mental health. Try mixing up workouts between walking, lifting weights, biking, running, swimming, aerobic classes, and yoga.

9. Drink Tea

Green, black, and white tea all contain great health benefits, in addition to containing less caffeine than your average cup of coffee. Gain the benefit of this great drink’s unique antioxidants called flavonoids, to include ECGC, which may help against free radicals that can contribute to cancer, heart disease, and clogged arteries.

10. Avoid Reaching for Sugary Snacks

Though sugar can cause a rapid rise in blood sugar and provide a temporary sense of well-being, it can also cause a rapid drop in blood sugar and leave you with low energy. The roller coaster of sugar highs and lows can wreak havoc on your body and aren’t helpful for your mind. Instead of reaching for a sugar filled snack like a candy bar, try a protein filled snack instead or some fresh veggies and fruit. It will help keep your metabolism and blood sugar levels more stable throughout the day.





